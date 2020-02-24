PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered a special master to investigate conflict of interest allegations in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office as it relates to the handling of the Mumia Abu-Jamal prosecution. The widow of slain police officer Daniel Faulkner filed a petition for extraordinary relief, which the Supreme Court has granted.
In an opinion just released, the court is assuming jurisdiction over the matter, halting all legal appeals for Abu-Jamal who was convicted in the 1982 murder of Faulkner.
When asked for comment, the DA’s office told CBS3 “we do not comment on litigation.”
Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby released a statement, saying in part, “We are happy to learn that the PA State Supreme Court has granted a King’s Bench Petition sought by Maureen Faulkner. This is the first step to remove DA Krasner from this most-important case for Maureen Faulkner, Danny’s family and our supporting officers.”
