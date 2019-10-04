Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The wife of murdered Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner is, once again, calling for District Attorney Larry Krasner to be removed from the Mumia Abu-Jamal case. During a rally Friday in front of the DA’s office, Maureen Faulkner accused Krasner of lying to her regarding the case involving Abu-Jamal, who was convicted of killing her husband in 1981.
She also claims Krasner has conflicts of interest regarding Abu-Jamal’s case and believes he should be recused.
CBS3 reached out to the DA’s office for comment.
While they did not issue a new statement, they did reissue a copy of the court decision in which the Pennsylvania Commonwealth opposed a petition to have the district attorney’s office removed from the case.
