



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested two men in a string of Philadelphia casino crimes. Police say customers and employees from Rivers Casino were followed and robbed.

Police are bringing the RICO statute into play, which is an element of corruption and robbery.

Investigators allege Perry Kellam pulled off 16 robberies on patrons and employees of Rivers Casino.

“We never really had a problem like this before. This crime is unique to Perry Kellam. This is his thing, this is what he does and now he is going to go to jail for it,” Philadelphia Police Lt. Patrick Doherty said.

Investigators were working the cases for some time. They brought in state and federal help.

Similarities began to surface. Police say the victims were all Asian.

Doherty, of Central Detectives, says in every single robbery, the victims were all followed home.

“The victim would be getting out of the car and unsuspecting and all the sudden get rushed, knocked down over quickly and robbed,” Doherty said.

In two robberies, weapons were used. None of the victims was seriously hurt.

Police are also charging Tyrone Tarpley in the three of the robberies. Police say in 2015, Kellam was arrested for robberies outside the casino.

Detectives are now expanding their search for more victims.

“We are looking at other casinos, other parts of the area, states, to see if this is happening elsewhere,” Doherty said.

Police credit the casino’s handling of the robberies. Rivers Casino said in a statement it is cooperating with law enforcement.

Both defendants are behind bars.