PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men suspected in a series of at least 16 robberies are behind bars. Police say Perry Kellam and Tyrone Tarpley targeted both customers and workers after they left Rivers Casino, formerly known as Sugar House Casino, in Fishtown.
The robberies happened in different parts of the city, along with Delaware and Montgomery Counties.
Police say two of the robberies were at gunpoint and all of the complainants were of Asian descent.
Detectives also think Kellam is the prime suspect in at least six other robberies.
