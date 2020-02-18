Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a big day for Catholics as thousands attended the installation mass Tuesday for new Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. It was a ceremony and mass filled with plenty of pomp and circumstance.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a big day for Catholics as thousands attended the installation mass Tuesday for new Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. It was a ceremony and mass filled with plenty of pomp and circumstance.
Watch the videos below to see the full installation mass.
For more on CBS3’s covereage of Archbishop Perez’s installation mass, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.