PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new archbishop will formally lead Philadelphia’s million-plus Catholics. Workers put the finishing touches Monday for the installation mass of Archbishop Nelson Perez at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
Perez’s predecessor, Archbishop Charles Chaput, retired after leading the archdiocese for nearly nine years.
Perez will be the first Hispanic archbishop to head the archdiocese.
The actual moment of transition is said to be simple, almost somewhat discreet as compared with the afternoon’s fanfare.
“The archbishop will greet everyone with a welcome and will ask for the apostolic letter of Pope Francis to be read, which named Perez our archbishop,” Father Gill said. “And then after that letter is shown to everyone, the new archbishop is lead to the cathedra where it’ll allow the new archbishop to take his seat and that’s it.”
More than 3,000 people are expected to pack the pews for the installation mass.
