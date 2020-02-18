PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who calls himself “Philly Jesus” was kicked out of the installation mass for new Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Tuesday. Michael Dennis Grant says he was promptly escorted off the property in handcuffs after he made his way through the sea of people and up to the speakers.
Officers told him he had to leave, which he refused, saying he is a citizen expressing his freedom of religion.
Grant says he attends mass at the cathedral all the time and believes he was targeted because of how he was dressed.
“They took me, they dragged my feet,” Grant said. “Took my ankles and dragged my hands like military-style like I was a terrorist. I was so embarrassed. All I did was sit in front of the Holy Sacrament.”
Grant was given a citation for the incident.
