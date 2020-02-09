



EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township say an anonymous tip led them to the arrest of sexual assault fugitive. Officials say they received a tip on Saturday that Charles Torrence was staying in various homeless shelters in Philadelphia.

Torrence, 50, was wanted for failing to appear on numerous charges after he was indicted for having sex with an underage girl in June 2019.

Authorities began an investigation when the victim, from Ocean County, reported the assault. Investigators found that Torrence met the victim through the messaging app, Kik.

Investigators say Torrence and the victim talked through text and FaceTime for about a week before he picked her up from her home and took the victim back to his Marlton home, where he sexually assaulted her.

Detectives staked out numerous homeless shelters in Philadelphia and eventually spotted Torrence as he attempted to enter a shelter on Spruce Street.

He was taken into custody and turned over to the Philadelphia Police Department to begin the process of extraditing him back to New Jersey.

Evesham police are using this incident to encourage residents to report criminal behavior along with any and all suspicious activity.

To contact the Evesham Township Police Department, call 856-983-1111.