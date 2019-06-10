  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Marlton News


MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Marlton man has been charged with having sex with an underaged girl in his home that he met through a messaging app, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. Charles Torrence, 49, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities began an investigation when the victim, from Ocean County, reported the assault. Investigators found that Torrence met the victim through the messaging app, Kik, last month.

Credit: CBS3

Investigators say Torrence and the victim talked through text and FaceTime for about a week before he picked her up from her home and took the victim back to his Marlton home, where he sexually assaulted her.

Torrence was taken into custody Saturday following a traffic stop in the victim’s development by Stafford Township Police.

He was charged with luring in Ocean County.

