MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Marlton man has been charged with having sex with an underaged girl in his home that he met through a messaging app, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. Charles Torrence, 49, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities began an investigation when the victim, from Ocean County, reported the assault. Investigators found that Torrence met the victim through the messaging app, Kik, last month.
Investigators say Torrence and the victim talked through text and FaceTime for about a week before he picked her up from her home and took the victim back to his Marlton home, where he sexually assaulted her.
Torrence was taken into custody Saturday following a traffic stop in the victim’s development by Stafford Township Police.
He was charged with luring in Ocean County.