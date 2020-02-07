Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police continue to investigate the murder of an anti-violence advocate in Point Breeze. Just before 6 a.m., 31-year-old Quadir Flippen was shot multiple times in his car, only steps away from the Black Seed Cafe where he was executive chef.
He was found by authorities in his Honda, which had struck two parked cars and the transmission was still in drive.
“We’re not sure what the motive for this incident is going to be, whether it’s going to be a robbery or whether Mr. Flippen was specifically targeted,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video for clues.
