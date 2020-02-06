



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an anti-violence advocate was shot and killed while inside a car in the Point Breeze section of the city on Thursday morning. The vehicle ended up crashing on the 1200 block of South 24th Street.

Neighbors say they were awakened by gunshots and the victim’s car crashing into two parked vehicles.

Police say 31-year-old Quadir Flippen was sitting in the driver’s seat of the Black Honda Accord when he was shot multiple times. It’s not clear if he was driving or parked when he was shot.

Flippen was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was the only person in the vehicle. No one else was injured.

Flippen was a regular participant in community anti-violence efforts in Point Breeze.

The below photo shows Flippen, in the tan coat, sitting on a panel for the mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement, sharing his experience with entrepreneurship.

“He had a beautiful attitude, very gracious spirit and most importantly, he was a professional and was proud to be a chef at Black Seed Cafe in South Philadelphia,” Philadelphia 2nd District Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said.

Flippen started his own catering business named Darlene’s Kitchen, after his late mother. He was planning on opening another restaurant called Black Seed Cafe, where he would have been the head chef.

Johnson says Flippen was planning to cater someone’s party this weekend for free.

Johnson says Flippen’s late mother was one of his committee members.

“This is another reason why we gotta continue to focus on getting these guns off the street because losing his life was a senseless death,” Johnson said.

Crime scene investigators have been gathering evidence at the scene.

Neighbors recall what they heard and saw.

“Just six quick pops and you’re like, is this happening on my street, in front of my house? Are bullets going to come through my house?” Laura Seaman said. “Got up and looked out the window and the car was stuck down there and you could hear it revving, like something was happening in the car, and then police just came from everywhere.”

“The damage to the vehicle is really the last thing on our mind. I feel for the individual that was shot, his family. It’s scary to have this happen so close to home,” said the owner of one of the vehicles that was hit.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.