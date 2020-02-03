



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is no longer facing possible assault charges. Investigators found no evidence of physical assault between Gritty and the 13-year-old accuser.

Last December, the teen reported he was physically assaulted by Gritty during a photo shoot at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 19 around 6 p.m.

Chris Greenwell, the teen’s father, told CBS3 last month that Gritty punched his son in the back.

“I’m Gritty, Brandon is standing right here in the picture. When he gets done, the picture, he walks by and taps him on the head,” Greenwell said. “Literally just like that. He keeps walking and then Gritty gets out of the chair and then lunges over and punches Brandon like that — in the bottom left side of his back.”

According to Greenwell, that punch left his son injured, racking up nearly a $300 hospital bill.

The Flyers said in a statement at the time, “We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim.”

Police say after further investigation, the case is no longer active.