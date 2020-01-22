PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged incident involving Gritty and a teenage boy. The popular Philadelphia Flyers mascot is accused of physically assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot. The alleged incident took place in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.
BREAKING: @GrittyNHL is apparently under police investigation for allegations of physical assault, per Philadelphia Police. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/aWdlIIDMtn
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 22, 2020
Police say the “investigation is active and on-going with South Detectives Division.”
The Flyers said in a statement they took the “allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim.”
No other information is available at this time.
