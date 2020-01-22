  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged incident involving Gritty and a teenage boy. The popular Philadelphia Flyers mascot is accused of physically assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot. The alleged incident took place in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.

 

Police say the “investigation is active and on-going with South Detectives Division.”

The Flyers said in a statement they took the “allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim.”

No other information is available at this time.

