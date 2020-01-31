



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A teenage boy is in custody in the shooting death of a 79-year-old man in Chester. Police say 14-year-old Zhafir Tinsley-Jones turned himself in for the murder of Robert Womack.

Zhafir walked into the Chester police station with his head covered and family by his side.

Womack was shot in the back of the head and killed while driving Wednesday afternoon in the area of 3rd Street and Highland Avenue.

Police sources say Zhafir was sitting in the back of Womack’s car when he shot him in the head.

The entire incident began with a shooting in Chester, which was followed by a crash in Trainer about a half-mile away. That’s where Womack, who managed to drive a few blocks despite being shot in the back of the head, crashed into three cars before landing right in front of a park.

Chester police say Womack was driving with his 18-year-old grandson and another 17-year-old when he was shot in the head. Neither teen was hurt.

The motive for the shooting is currently not known.

Zhafir will be tried as an adult.

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight for Womack at 3rd and Wilcox Streets, beginning at 6 p.m.