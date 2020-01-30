CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a 14-year-old boy wanted in the deadly shooting of an elderly man in Delaware County. Officials say 14-year-old Zhafir Tinsley-Jones shot and killed 79-year-old Robert Womack, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of 3rd Street and Highland Avenue.
Officers responding to a shots fired call were informed of a vehicle accident several blocks away that might be connected to the shots fired. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found Womack in the driver seat of a gray Chevy Impala. Womack was suffering a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Paramedics attempted to treat the victim but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials then went to the 2800 block of West 3rd Street where the shots were reported and found a car that was struck by bullets and shell casings in the street.
Investigators determined that Womack was shot in the back of the head and named Tinsley-Jones as the alleged gunman.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zhafir Tinsley-Jones, contact Detective Joseph McFate at 610-447-8428 or Detective Vincent Ficchi at 610-891-4681.
