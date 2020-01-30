Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — After dealing with large crowds, Wildwood police say they only had to arrest one person during President Donald Trump’s visit to the shore town on Tuesday. Police say the person was arrested for acting in a disorderly manner and carrying a large knife.
Police say they also did not have any issues with protesters outside of the rally.
Democratic Mayor Pete Byron estimated about 15,000 people came to the Convention Center in Wildwood for the rally and more watched around town.
