



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hours after being charged in a federal corruption case, Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson was at an anti-crime rally for his district in South Philadelphia Wednesday night. Johnson, along with his wife and two others, was named in the 22-count indictment.

Hundreds attended the rally to address the growing violence in their community. Those in attendance did not address Johnson’s indictment but instead directed their concerns towards Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner.

“I’ll make sure tomorrow we have conversations with the current commissioner, advocating for additional resources,” Johnson told the crowd.

Just hours after the announcement of Johnson’s federal indictment, the councilmember was back at work.

Johnson attended the anti-violence rally in his South Philadelphia District Wednesday night.

“I’m innocent. I’m looking forward to exonerating my name as well as my wife’s name, and most importantly, I’m continuing to advocate and fight for the constituents in the 2nd Councilmanic District,” he said.

The crowd was not focused on the ‪United States Attorney’s Office’s federal corruption charges against him, but rather their concerns centered around violent crime in their neighborhoods, and other city leaders.

“Where is our mayor? Is he not aware of what’s going on down in this area?” one citizen asked.

“When are we going to stop the drug dealing in this area?” asked another.

Johnson says these are the issues he continues to fight for every day, even after a 22-count indictment.

“At the end of the day I’m always going to advocate and fight for the constituents that put me in office, and as a result, they believe in my innocence,” Johnson said.

Johnson says both he and his wife have to turn themselves into federal authorities on Friday morning.