PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Attorney’s Office is announcing a major criminal indictment against Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, sources tell CBS3. The press conference is being held at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Center City at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Sources tell CBS3 the defendants named in the indictment would be expected to make a first appearance or arraignment at a daily 1:30 p.m. hearing.
Johnson confirms he and his wife have been the target of an ongoing federal investigation, but says he is innocent.
“First, let me be clear: I am innocent. I did nothing wrong. I am the victim of overzealous federal prosecutors who have spent the last five years looking for something to charge me with. If charged with any crime, I will be pleading not guilty,” Johnson said in a statement.
Federal prosecutors have declined to comment on the investigation or potential charges.
Johnson’s attorney has not responded to CBS3’s requests for comment.
