SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Sicklerville from Wednesday. The Winslow Township Police Department announced the arrest of 23-year-old John Beauzile on Friday.
Police say the victim, 47-year-old James Lawrence, was found lying in the street on Williamstown Road, near Chews Landing Road, in Winslow Township, just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lawrence was crossing the Atlantic City Expressway Bridge when he was struck by a vehicle an investigation revealed was driven by Beauzile.
A bus was passing by when a passenger saw the victim’s body on the side of the road and alerted the driver. The bus driver then called police.
Lawrence was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Authorities say a tip on Friday led investigators to a location where the suspected vehicle may be on Woodhaven Way. They then determined that Beauzile was driving the car at the time of the hit-and-run.
Beauzile has been charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and third-degree for causing death while driving a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
