By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Sicklerville News


SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – A man was hit and killed by a car in Sicklerville, New Jersey. Now, police are searching for the driver.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Williamstown Road in Winslow Township.

Police say the victim, 47-year-old James Lawrence, of Williamstown, was crossing the Atlantic City Expressway Bridge when he was struck.

A bus was passing by when a passenger saw the victim’s body on the side of the road and alerted the driver.

The bus driver then called police.

Lawrence was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:37 a.m.

