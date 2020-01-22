PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the man whose body was found wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of a burning vehicle on Tuesday. Police say 43-year-old Joslyn Morgan, from the 5600 block of Sprague Street, was shot in the head and stabbed in the neck prior to his body being found in a South Philadelphia parking lot.
Crews were initially called to the parking lot near the Toys R Us building on 2700 block of South 3rd Street, around noon Tuesday, for a vehicle that was smoking.
After firefighters put out the fire, Morgan’s body was found in the trunk of the car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police describe the suspect as a probable male figure, with a medium to heavy build, wearing a jacket with the hood up.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
