PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 43-year-old man was found dead inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in South Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the man’s body was found in a jeep on the 2700 block of South 3rd Street, around noon.
BREAKING: Philadelphia Police investigating body found in burning car at 3rd and Oregon in South Philadelphia. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/qEYXzj1Gnr
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 21, 2020
Police say a 911 call was initially received for a vehicle that was smoking.
When fire crews arrived, the body of a 43-year-old man was found in the trunk and wrapped in a blanket.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s not known yet how the man died.
No arrests have been made.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
