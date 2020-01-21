BREAKING:Body Of 43-Year-Old Man Found Wrapped In Blanket In Trunk Of Burning Vehicle In South Philadelphia, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 43-year-old man was found dead inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in South Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the man’s body was found in a jeep on the 2700 block of South 3rd Street, around noon.

Police say a 911 call was initially received for a vehicle that was smoking.

When fire crews arrived, the body of a 43-year-old man was found in the trunk and wrapped in a blanket.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not known yet how the man died.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

