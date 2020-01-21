PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in two separate South Philadelphia murders, one being the deadly shooting of a grocery store owner’s son. Officials charged Tyseem Murray, 18, of Southwest Philadelphia, with murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery, and other related charges in the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Xiaoding Li.
Li was gunned down while working at JD Hoyu grocery store, located on 9th and Porter Streets, while his father took a break. He was shot one time in the chest and transported to Jefferson Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Murray was also charged in the murder of 15-year-old Zyqueire Echevarria, of South Philadelphia. Zyqueire was killed after he was shot once in the head on the 1500 block of South Beulah Street on Oct. 14, 2019.
Police say two teens on a bicycle rode up to the three friends on the stoop and an argument began. When Murray allegedly pulled out the gun, the teens told police they didn’t run because they thought he had a BB gun.
