PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have identified the man who was gunned down inside his father’s corner store in South Philadelphia Tuesday evening. Police say a customer found 31-year-old Xiaoding Li, of the 2300 block of 9th Street, unresponsive and bleeding from his chest behind the counter of the JD Hoyu grocery store, located on 9th and Porter Streets, around 5:30 p.m.

“When the paramedics arrived on location, that’s when they realized the hospital case inside the store was actually a shooting victim. He was shot one time in his chest,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Neighbors tell CBS3 Li would step in and work for his father so he could take a break.

Small says investigators are unsure whether there was anyone else inside the store at the time of the shooting.

A motive, including a possible robbery, has not yet been determined.

“The cash register is still in the cashier booth. We don’t know if anything was taken,” Small said.

The news of the killing surprised neighbors like Jason Ortiz, who is a regular customer at the store.

A small memorial outside the corner store @ 9th & Porter in South Philly, where a 31y/o cashier was shot & killed Tues pm. @PhillyPolice say the victim was the son of the store owner. Still no motive or suspect description. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/x2tnrus1Nf pic.twitter.com/OoPPe9K8Y1 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) January 8, 2020

“It’s heartbreaking all around. I’m going to go pray for them. That’s all you can do right now,” Ortiz said.

Police are currently working on obtaining surveillance video.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.