Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man whose body was found in a trash bin in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood earlier this week has been identified as 22-year-old Darius Cheeseboro. His body was found on the 600 block of West Rockland Street, Tuesday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man whose body was found in a trash bin in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood earlier this week has been identified as 22-year-old Darius Cheeseboro. His body was found on the 600 block of West Rockland Street, Tuesday afternoon.
Police sources tell CBS3 a teen girl believed to be Cheeseboro’s ex-girlfriend told school officials about the body. They say she lured the victim to the area on Dec. 26, where her current boyfriend and a friend killed him.
Police are searching for the teen girl, her boyfriend and his friend, who are suspected of the crime.
So far, no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.