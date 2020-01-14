PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a trash bin in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood Tuesday. The body was found near the intersection of North 6th and West Rockland Street.
Police sources tell CBS3 a teenage girl told school officials about the body, which was discovered in a trash bin in the area. Police sources believe the girl was the victim’s ex-girlfriend and she lured the man to the area where he was killed.
Police sources tell CBS3 the male victim was lured to the area on Dec. 26. He suffered blunt force trauma and puncture wounds and was left in a trash can, sources say.
Police believe the victim was lured to the area by his ex-girlfriend, where her current boyfriend and a friend killed him.
Sources say two persons of interest were taken into custody Tuesday but were not the pair men police were looking for. They have been cleared and will be released.
