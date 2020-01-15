BREAKING:Human Remains Found Short Distance Away From Where Missing 20-Year-Old Jimmy Mao Last Seen, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jacob Merritt-Richburg, Jimmy Mao, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Renee Gilyard


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Homicide detectives say human remains have been found a short distance away from where missing 20-year-old Jimmy Mao was last seen. The remains were found inside a black duffel bag on the 1000 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Police sources say the remains “have been there for a while.”

Investigators say there is one body on the scene.

Philadelphia SVU put out a plea for the public’s help to locate Mao on Friday and again this morning, after Mao’s family received a text demanding ransom.

Police say the last person to see Mao was the 17-year-old person of interest in the fatal stabbing of his foster mother, 64-year-old Renee Gilyard, whom sources tell CBS3 knew Mao through foster care placements.

“We did interview him and he could not shed further information about his whereabouts,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.

The 17-year-old was picked up this morning after police identified him as a person of interest in the murder of his foster mother in East Germantown. Gilyard’s body was found in the bathtub inside her home.

Police would not reveal how they made the connection between the two cases.

Police also indicated they were searching for a second missing person identified as 16-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg.

“During our investigation, we also came across someone named Jacob Merritt Richburg, a 16-year-old from 1800 Vineyard Street,” Burgmann said. “We believe he is some type of acquaintance of Jimmy Mao and we believe he may be in possession of property that belonged to Jimmy Mao.”

CBS3’s Joe Holden and Greg Argos contributed to this report.

Comments