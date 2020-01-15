



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Homicide detectives say human remains have been found a short distance away from where missing 20-year-old Jimmy Mao was last seen. The remains were found inside a black duffel bag on the 1000 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

UPDATE: Crime scene analysts have brought ladders out and are focusing their attention down an embankment which leads to railroad tracks near the abandoned house. pic.twitter.com/bWOwEsdLoW — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) January 15, 2020

Police sources say the remains “have been there for a while.”

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police sources confirm human remains have been found at Angora and Cobbs Creek Parkway. I’m told the remains “have been there for a while.” No positive identification has been made. https://t.co/2oHbvJdVft — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 15, 2020

Investigators say there is one body on the scene.

Investigators on scene tell me there is one body here on scene. https://t.co/Dg90kEsnUl — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) January 15, 2020

Philadelphia SVU put out a plea for the public’s help to locate Mao on Friday and again this morning, after Mao’s family received a text demanding ransom.

Police say the last person to see Mao was the 17-year-old person of interest in the fatal stabbing of his foster mother, 64-year-old Renee Gilyard, whom sources tell CBS3 knew Mao through foster care placements.

“We did interview him and he could not shed further information about his whereabouts,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.

House appears to be abandoned. Neighbor says police arrived and entered through the window. Crime Scene just pulling up. pic.twitter.com/uGprXy1MgZ — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) January 15, 2020

The 17-year-old was picked up this morning after police identified him as a person of interest in the murder of his foster mother in East Germantown. Gilyard’s body was found in the bathtub inside her home.

Police would not reveal how they made the connection between the two cases.

Police also indicated they were searching for a second missing person identified as 16-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg.

“During our investigation, we also came across someone named Jacob Merritt Richburg, a 16-year-old from 1800 Vineyard Street,” Burgmann said. “We believe he is some type of acquaintance of Jimmy Mao and we believe he may be in possession of property that belonged to Jimmy Mao.”

CBS3’s Joe Holden and Greg Argos contributed to this report.