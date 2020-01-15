



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person of interest and three others have been taken into custody in connection to the stabbing death of a mother of a Philadelphia police officer. The person of interest is the 17-year-old foster son of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard.

Police were called to Gilyard’s home on the 300 block of Mechanic Street in East Germantown, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, for reports of a woman screaming.

When officers arrived, they found the victim’s family members at the scene checking on her well-being after she had not been heard from all day.

“Upon entering the home, family members noticed the house appeared empty but the downstairs bathroom was locked. After gaining entry into the bathroom, they observed the victim covered in blood, partially inside the bathtub. There were no signs of forced entry,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

Gilyard had been stabbed in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say her 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV and her foster child were missing at the time but were later located on the 4300 block of Sansom Street in West Philadelphia, around 10:30 a.m., following a police chase and crash.

Gilyard’s foster son and three other teens were taken into custody. They are not considered suspects in the victim’s murder at this time and no charged have been filed.

The teens were also taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia by police.

Police say Gilyard has been fostering the teen for three days.

Friends of the victim say there’s no doubt the woman put up a fight.

“You didn’t have to hurt her. Knowing her, she might have been aggressive, but you knew you were wrong,” neighbor Madline Harris said. “You didn’t have to kill her. Even if you pushed her out the way, or tie her hands up and left her there, to kill her is so wrong. ”

No motive has been given in Gilyard’s stabbing death.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.