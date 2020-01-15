  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia gun violence, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and two others were shot multiple times, including a 16-year-old boy, during a triple shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening. Police say the shooting happened at 27th Street and Lehigh Avenue, around 5:30 p.m.

(credit: CBS3)

A 20-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times.

A 16-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were critically wounded after they were also shot multiple times. They were both transported to Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police are also investigating a double shooting that critically wounded one man in West Philadelphia.

