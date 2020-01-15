Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and two others were shot multiple times, including a 16-year-old boy, during a triple shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening. Police say the shooting happened at 27th Street and Lehigh Avenue, around 5:30 p.m.
A 20-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times.
A 16-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were critically wounded after they were also shot multiple times. They were both transported to Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Police are also investigating a double shooting that critically wounded one man in West Philadelphia.
You must log in to post a comment.