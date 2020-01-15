Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man in his 30s is fighting for his life after being shot in his chest in a double shooting in West Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday on the 100 block of North Ruby Street.
The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest, police say. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
Another man in his 30s was shot once in his right hip and placed in stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
