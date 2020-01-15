BREAKING:Human Remains Found Short Distance Away From Where Missing 20-Year-Old Jimmy Mao Last Seen, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man in his 30s is fighting for his life after being shot in his chest in a double shooting in West Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday on the 100 block of North Ruby Street.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest, police say. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Another man in his 30s was shot once in his right hip and placed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments