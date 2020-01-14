Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a 14-year-old girl charged in the murder of a Philadelphia animal activist on Tuesday. Al Chernoff was found naked and partially tied to a bed inside his home on the 8000 block of Algon Avenue on Nov. 5 last year.
Chernoff died from a large wound on his head, gashes on his chest.
The suspect is also charged with robbery and tampering with evidence.
https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2019/11/09/14-year-old-girl-suspect-charged-al-chernoff-murder/
