By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Al Chernoff, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a 14-year-old girl charged in the murder of a Philadelphia animal activist on Tuesday. Al Chernoff was found naked and partially tied to a bed inside his home on the 8000 block of Algon Avenue on Nov. 5 last year.

Chernoff died from a large wound on his head, gashes on his chest.

The suspect is also charged with robbery and tampering with evidence.

