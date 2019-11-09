



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of a man who was found naked and partially tied to his bed in Rhawnhurst. The girl was turned in by her parents and is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives say 60-year-old Al Chernoff was discovered dead inside the bedroom of his Rhawnhurst duplex on the 8000 block of Algon Avenue on Monday.

Chernoff had a large wound on his head, gashes on his chest, and was naked and partially tied to his bed.

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says family members arranged for a lawyer to turn the girl in after they identified her in the surveillance video.

The connection between Chernoff and the girl is unclear at this time.

“It’s extremely troubling, it was a brutal murder and to think that there was anybody doing this but a child, but then you have to look to why did this happen and that’s what the investigators are going to try to find out,” Coulter said.

She says investigators will explore every avenue to determine why the 14-year-old girl was inside the man’s home.

The teen also was charged with robbery, inflict with serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

Police are focusing on a motive.

The 14-year-old suspect is due in court for her preliminary hearing on Nov. 27.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.