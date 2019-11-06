PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released photos of the suspect wanted in the murder of a 60-year-old man who was found naked and tied to a bed inside of his Rhawnhurst home. Detectives say Al Chernoff was discovered dead inside the bedroom of his Rhawnhurst duplex on the 8000 block of Algon Avenue.
Chernoff had a large wound on his head, gashes on his chest and was naked and partially tied to his bed.
Police sources tell Eyewitness News Chernoff was robbed and killed by a suspected escort.
The suspect, whose gender is unknown at this time, has a medium brown complexion, tall, thin build, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, long-sleeve pink top, red loose fitting sweatpants, white athletic shoes and carrying a black backpack.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
A $20,000 reward is being offered.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-3334/3335.
