



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — High five moments were few and far between for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night as the injury-ravaged Birds attempted to keep a four-game winning streak alive by beating the Seattle Seahawks. The Birds’ season ended, though, with a 17-9 loss at the Linc.

A blocked field goal and some impressive play by the Eagles’ defense gave fans at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly reason to cheer. But when Carson Wentz left the field with a head injury, nerves began to set in.

With Wentz ruled out at halftime and the offense stalling each trip to the red zone, fans became more depressed, down-trodden and even angry.

Outside of the Linc following the loss, feelings were just as raw.

“Absolutely crushed. Crushed, devastated totally. Brought all the kids, brought the whole family and we lost,” one fan said.

With the Eagles’ season over, now begins the debate: Was it a success at all?

“They made the playoffs, they had a lot of injuries early on so you could say them making it to the playoffs is a good thing,” one fan said.

“As a Philadelphia fan, if we’re not taking it all the way, it’s not a success,” another fan said.

Watch the video above for more fan reaction to the Birds’ loss.