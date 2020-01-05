



(PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ magic has officially run out. The Birds couldn’t overcome a head injury to Carson Wentz and were eliminated by the Seattle Seahawks with a 17-9 loss Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the wild-card round.

Injuries have plagued the Eagles throughout the season and on Sunday, Wentz became the latest victim.

Wentz took a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter. It was a questionable no-call by the refs that sent Wentz to the medical tent and eventually, the locker room. Wentz was ruled out at halftime.

Josh McCown took over for Wentz, becoming the oldest player in NFL history to make his postseason debut at 40 years old.

Clowney’s hit on Wentz wasn’t the only questionable no-call of the game. Late in the second quarter, McCown took a late hit that the refs also failed to call.

No call for this unnecessary hit on McCown pic.twitter.com/245csG7dvm — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) January 5, 2020

The Eagles’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm, but the defense managed to hold Russell Wilson and Seahawks’ offense.

But, Seattle broke the game open when Wilson connected with DK Metcalf for a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter giving them a 17-6 lead.

The Eagles’ offseason begins Monday.

Seattle heads to Green Bay to take on the Packers in the divisional round.

