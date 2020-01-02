Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a guilty plea from one of the men who was charged in the execution-style murders of four people. Thirty-one-year-old Robert Long admitted to being part of the murders of two sisters and two stepbrothers.
It happened in November 2018 in the basement of a home in Southwest Philadelphia.
Prosecutors say Long and two other men went to a house that stepbrothers Akeem Mattox and Maurice Taylor-Williams were renovating so they could rob the pair of drugs.
Also inside the home were 17-year-old Yaleah Hall and 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins.
All four were found shot in the back of their heads in the basement of the home the next day.
You must log in to post a comment.