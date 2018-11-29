Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the execution-style killings of four people in a Southwest Philadelphia basement, sources tell CBS3. Philadelphia Police are expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to give more information.

Two men and two women were found in the basement of the home on the 5100 block of Malcolm Street with one gunshot wound each to the head on Nov. 19.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Yaleah Hall, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Rakele Hopkins, 28-year-old Akeen Mattox, and 31-year-old William Taylor. Mattox and Taylor were brothers, while Yaleah and Hopkins were sisters. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies were discovered when officers were conducting a wellness check shortly after noon. A relative called police after not hearing from one of the victims.

“All four of these individuals were executed,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at the time, adding that this was an “absolutely evil thing to do.”

Ross said a neighbor heard three or four bangs around 10 p.m. on Sunday, but because the home is under renovation, neighbors who heard the sound thought nothing of it. It’s now likely those bangs were gunfire.

This is a neighborhood that is experiencing gentrification. Ross said his officers are rarely on this particular block because it is normally very quiet.