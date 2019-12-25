Comments
CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — Santa Claus came through for a young Sixers fan this Christmas — and in a big way. Four-year-old Parker was over the moon to get a jersey of his favorite player, Tobias Harris. On top of that, he got a pair of headbands to match Harris’ signature style.
It didn’t stop there.
When Harris saw the video on Twitter, the Sixers’ star responded with, “Marry Christmas — Love this!”
Merry Christmas!! Love this! 🙌🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/XGsO35eonl
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) December 25, 2019
Harris scored 22 points in the Sixers’ 121-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
