By CBS3 Staff
CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — Santa Claus came through for a young Sixers fan this Christmas — and in a big way. Four-year-old Parker was over the moon to get a jersey of his favorite player, Tobias Harris. On top of that, he got a pair of headbands to match Harris’ signature style.

It didn’t stop there.

When Harris saw the video on Twitter, the Sixers’ star responded with, “Marry Christmas — Love this!”

Harris scored 22 points in the Sixers’ 121-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

