PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a Christmas spectacular Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers gifted Philadelphia with the best present of all — a 121-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first time in 31 years that an NBA Christmas Day game was in South Philly, and the hosts didn’t disappoint.

Joel Embiid dominated, especially in the first half. Embiid scored 23 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the first half along, leading to fans breaking out “Trust the Process” chants. The Sixers entered the half with a 21-point lead and never looked back.

Embiid finished with a team-high 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Two days after recording a career-high 17 assists, Ben Simmons added another double-double, finishing with 15 points and 14 assists. He also had seven rebounds, falling three boards shy of a triple-double.

The Bucks broke the Sixers’ lead to nine points with two minutes left when Tobias Harris drilled a big three with as time expired on the shot clock.

Harris finished the game with 22 points.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 31 points.

The Sixers are 12-4 in their last 16 games.

They head to Orlando to face the Magic on Friday at 7 p.m.

More to come …