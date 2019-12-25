Comments
WASHINGTON TWP. N.J. (CBS) — It was a somber holiday for a New Jersey military family. The remains of Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble returned to American soil, arriving at the Dover Air Force Base on Christmas morning.
Goble is from Washington Township, Bergen County, but he was based in Florida, where he lived with his wife and daughter.
The 33-year-old was killed by a roadside bomb on Monday.
People in his New Jersey hometown haven’t forgotten him.
“I’m thankful for his service, for fighting for us and what he gave up and what his family has to lose for that, but he did it for us,” Washington Township resident Donna Thompson said.
Goble was killed just three weeks before he was supposed to finish his final tour of duty in Afghanistan.
