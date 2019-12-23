PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A special forces soldier from New Jersey was killed in Afghanistan Monday, the U.S. Army announced. Sgt. 1st Class Michael James Goble, 33, died Monday from injuries he sustained during combat on Sunday.
Goble, who grew up in Westwood, New Jersey, entered the Army in July of 2004 and graduated the Special Forces Qualification Course as a Green Beret in 2007.
“Sgt. 1st Class Goble was more than just a member of the 7th Special Forces Group, he was a brother to us, and a beloved family member to the Northwest Florida community,” said Col. John W. Sannes, 7th SFG (A) commander. “We will honor our brother’s sacrifice and provide the best possible care to his family. We ask that you keep his family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”
Goble first deployed to Afghanistan in March of 2007, and was later deployed to Argentina, Guatemala, Colombia and South Korea.
His decorated career includes the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal and many other awards and decorations.
You must log in to post a comment.