PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz proved he’s as tough as they come. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ertz suffered a fractured rib in Sunday’s 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
How tough is #Eagles TE Zach Ertz? He suffered a fractured rib last night and somehow played and helped put Philly on the doorstep of the playoffs.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019
Ertz exited the game briefly after taking a hit by Xavier Woods in the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return at one point. But Philadelphia’s leading receiver got wrapped and returned to the lineup for the final drive of the first half.
Ertz finished Sunday’s game with four catches for 28 yards.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday the team was still waiting for a few more tests to be done.
“He took the shot there in the first half. There is a rib that has been affected. I am waiting, from our doctors, a couple more tests,” Pederson told reporters.
The Eagles already have a laundry list of injuries this season, including losing receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery for the regular season after both players were placed on injured reserve.
