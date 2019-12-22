PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles needed to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon to keep their playoff season hopes alive. They did just that and are now in the driver’s seat for the NFC East. The Eagles beat the Cowboys, 17-9, at Lincoln Financial Field to take control of the division.

If the Eagles beat the New York Giants next Sunday, they win the division. If Dallas loses next week, the Birds win the division.

The Birds’ offense looked rejuvenated, scoring 10 points on their first two drives but things did slow down as the Cowboys hung around.

Carson Wentz answered the bill with a monster effort, completing 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and a TD. Wentz hit wide receiver Greg Ward with a beautiful 24-yard pass late in the third quarter to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Miles Sanders.

The Sanders TD put the Birds up 17-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Thanks to a big play from cornerback Sidney Jones on a 4th-and-8 on Dallas’ final drive, the Birds defense clamped down to secure the win.

The Eagles’ defense played incredibly, holding the Cowboys to three field goals and shutting them out of the end zone.

Running back Ezekiel Elliot was held to just 47 yards on 13 carries.

The Eagles, controlling their own destiny, head to East Rutherford, New Jersey, next Sunday to face the Giants.

(More to come …)