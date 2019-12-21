PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles announces he will retire from the NFL following the 2019 season. The three-time pro bowler and Super Bowl champion made the announcement on Saturday on the Eagles website.

“I owe so much to the game of football and I gave it all I had in return. I gave it everything I had on every play. I rode it until the wheels fell off. That’s the way I played and that’s the way I practiced,” he said.

“To Eagles fans everywhere, I want to thank you for the way you supported me every single day. I could feel it. You made my time here special.”#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 21, 2019

The Eagles brought Sproles back on a one-year deal in July but he has not played in a game since November after he was placed injured reserve after being diagnosed with a torn right hip flexor.

In six seasons with the Eagles, Sproles has appeared in 61 games and scored 17 touchdowns.

The Eagles tweeted out a video with highlights from Sproles’ career shortly after the announcement.

In 15 NFL season, Sproles ranks fifth in all-purpose yards.