



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The injury bug continues to bite the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced on Friday that running back Darren Sproles will miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with a torn right hip flexor.

The team says Sproles originally suffered a partial tear of the muscle during the game against the New York Jets on Oct. 6.

Statement from the Philadelphia Eagles regarding RB Darren Sproles pic.twitter.com/SomTcRI0g3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2019

Sproles practiced this week, but reported the injury following Wednesday’s session.

“It’s disappointing in Darren’s situation because of who he is as a person and what he’s meant to this organization. He’s a Hall of Fame specialist, so I’m disappointed for him more than the team,” head coach Doug Pederson said Friday during his news conference.

Sproles, 36, has appeared in just six games this season as he battled a quadriceps strain.

In six seasons with the Eagles, Sproles has appeared in 61 games and scored 17 touchdowns.

The Eagles brought Sproles back on a one-year deal in July.

Last week, the Eagles announced wide receiver DeSean Jackson will miss the rest of the regular season after having surgery for a core muscle injury.