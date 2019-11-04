



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeSean Jackson won’t be suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles again anytime soon. Jackson will have surgery Tuesday on a core muscle injury he initially sustained in the Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Multiple reports indicate Jackson could miss up to six weeks, which means he could be done for the season.

Eagles’ WR DeSean Jackson is expected to be sidelined “at least six weeks” with a core muscle injury that will require surgery on Tuesday in Philadelphia with Dr. William Meyers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2019

#Eagles WR DeSean Jackson is having surgery to repair a core muscle injury tomorrow, sources say. Based on the timing, it appears unlikely he’ll play again this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2019

The Eagles said in a statement that after Jackson met with the team and other specialists, the “decision was made to proceed non-operatively through rehabilitation.”

“DeSean worked hard for six weeks to progress to a point where all parties were comfortable with him returning to practice, and then to play in the game yesterday against the Chicago Bears,” the organization said in a statement.

Statement from the Philadelphia Eagles regarding WR DeSean Jackson pic.twitter.com/iJjY11wf6a — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2019

Jackson only played one series against the Chicago Bears before aggravating the injury.

Head coach Doug Pederson says they took Jackson out of the game when he started to feel discomfort.

“He did feel some discomfort when he was in there, so for precautionary measures we decided to keep him out and evaluate him,” Pederson said Monday, before news of Jackson’s surgery came out.

The Eagles were confident in starting Jackson after he participated in a week of practice.

“Going into the game, going into his rehab, what he had been doing, he was really, as I had mentioned, he had been busting his tail to get back out on the field and he had a really good week of practice,” Pederson said. “We limited him even in practice, but what he could do, he was feeling good. So I have no regrets putting him out there.”

The Eagles say that after further testing, it was determined that surgery is now the best course of action.

Jackson had one catch for five yards against the Bears. In his only full game of the season against the Washington Redskins, Jackson caught eight balls for 154 yards and two touchdowns.