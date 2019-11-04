PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson made his first appearance since Week 2 in Sunday’s 22-14 win over the Chicago Bears but his on-field presence didn’t last long. Jackson took the field for the Eagles’ first drive of the game, but aggravated his abdominal strain and was sidelined for the remainder of the game.

Head coach Doug Pederson says they took Jackson out of the game when he started to feel discomfort.

“He did feel some discomfort when he was in there, so for precautionary measures we decided to keep him out and evaluate him,” Pederson said Monday. “We are gathering still some information on him and obviously this is our bye week and we’re going to get all the information and see where we’re at with him.”

Jackson suffered an abdominal injury against the Atlanta Falcons and opted not to get surgery surgery, hoping it would heal faster on its own.

“I think, ultimately, DeSean didn’t want to have surgery when it happened. I can’t put words in player or doctor’s mouths. That’s not my position,” Pederson said.

The Eagles were confident in starting Jackson after he participated in a week of practice.

“Going into the game, into his rehab, what he had been doing he was really… as I had mentioned he was busting his tail to get back onto the field,” Pederson said. “He had a really good week at practice. We limited him at practice with what he could do, he was feeling good. I have no regrets putting him out there.”

Pederson noted they are getting second and third opinions on the wide receiver’s injury to make sure they are “doing right by him first and foremost.”

Jackson has an extra week to rest while the Eagles are on a bye before the team’s Week 11 matchup with the New England Patriots.