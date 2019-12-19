SCHOOL DELAYS:Check Full List Of School Delays For Thursday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Maurice Hill, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man accused of shooting at Philadelphia police officers during an hours-long standoff last August will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Police say Maurice Hill shot six officers, held two others hostage and fired dozens of rounds at police during the seven-hour standoff in Nicetown-Tioga.

The officers were not seriously injured.

Hill faces attempted murder and other charges.

Four other people also face charges in connection to the standoff.

