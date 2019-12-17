PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the deaths of two women as a possible murder-suicide. The children of one of the women found them in their home on the 8400 block of Cedarbrook Street on Monday afternoon.
Police say the women, ages 38 and 50, were shot.
Authorities say the women were a married couple and there were reports of domestic strife.
“Unfortunately, the children returned home and found who are believed to be their mothers both shot. We’re not looking for anybody at this point, but making sure that we get help for the children that found their mothers deceased in the house,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.
Coulter says the children are ages 6 and 12.
They are being cared for by relatives.
