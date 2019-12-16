Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say the bodies of two women were found by two juveniles inside of a home in Philadelphia’s Cedarbrook neighborhood Monday afternoon. Police say the bodies were found in a home on the 8400 block of Cedarbrook Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.
According to police, the victims, whose ages are unknown, were found unresponsive with head wounds. Two juveniles found the women when they came home from school.
Both women were pronounced dead at the scene at 3:43 p.m.
Police say a firearm was found next to one of the victims.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.